Robbie Fowler has it on good authority that Sir Alex Ferguson was interested in bringing him to Manchester United.

There was no shortage of failed transfer attempts from Alex Ferguson during his time in charge of United but one of the more unexpected ones was a rumoured effort to nab Liverpool’s talisman at the time.

According to Fowler, Ferguson was determined to add the Scouser’s firepower to his United squad and was willing to part ways with any player other than Paul Scholes in order to do so.

It’s unclear when Ferguson’s interest in Fowler was piqued but it never amounted to much, with the Liverpool legend insistent that he would have rejected the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

“I’d heard that Sir Alex tried to sign me and he was really, really interested,” he said on the Robbie Fowler podcast.

“I think he realised at the time that Liverpool were probably struggling for a few players – I’m not sure in what positions – but a third party told me that he was willing to swap any player in the squad apart from Paul Scholes to get me to Man United.

“Would I have went there? Probably not. Because obviously my love for Liverpool and nothing beats that.

“It’s just a third party so you don’t really know if it’s true but it’s on good authority that that could have been the case.

“Imagine me playing for Man United. I’m a Liverpool lad and I want to walk around the streets of Liverpool. I would never be allowed.”

Fowler, who scored his fair share of goals against United, is currently head coach of SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League and he has great admiration for what Ferguson accomplished with the Red Devils.

When Fowler made his first steps into the realm of management, he only reached out to two managers for advice – Jurgen Klopp and Ferguson.

But the former striker, referred to as ‘God’ on the red half of Merseyside, insists he would not have traded the Premier League medals he’d have won with United for his hero status at Anfield.

