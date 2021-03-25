How Alex Ferguson reacted to Paul Ince’s refusal to join England squad

Paul Ince almost let his stubbornness get in the way of his England career but Alex Ferguson made sure that wouldn’t happen.

Ince has recalled how his anger at being left out of the England squad for the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European Championship left him determined to turn his back on his national team.

It wasn’t until a month before his 25th birthday that Ince received news that Graham Taylor wanted to give him his first England cap, in a friendly against Spain in Santander.

Alex Ferguson told Ince the news after a Premier League clash with Leeds and the Manchester United manager expressed surprise when his midfielder said he wasn’t interested.

Ince still harboured bitterness at being left out of the previous two major tournaments but Ferguson picked up the phone to the England manager to ensure that Ince would start against Spain and the rest is history.

“I remember when I was at Manchester United from ’89 to ’91 I was playing really, really well. I was disappointed I didn’t make the 1990 World Cup squad because I thought I’d had a good season, but it was too early on in my career, I think,” Ince told Ladbrokes.

“But not to get into the Euro 1992 squad hurt. I was devastated. I was playing really well, I was in great form and I thought I should’ve been in the squad. But it seemed like the same people were getting picked all the time.

“After that tournament I remember we played Leeds United at Old Trafford and I was up against Gary Speed, David Batty and Gary McAllister. I’d had a really good game and we won 2-0.

“I went into the Players’ Lounge after the game and Sir Alex pulled me to one side and told me Graham Taylor had been on the phone and he wanted me to join up with the England team for the game against Spain.

“I said to the gaffer ‘no, I’m not going.’ He said ‘what do you mean you’re not going?’ I said ‘I’m not going. I missed out on the European Championships after playing well for the last year and I should’ve been in the squad then, so no, I’m not going to join up with them now. It’s not happening.’

“I went off and did my own thing and the next thing you know, Brian Kidd comes up to me and tells me the gaffer wants me again. I go back upstairs to see him and he tells me he’s been back on the phone to Graham. Graham told him to tell me that if I joined up with the team, I’d be starting the Spain game.

“So I said alright, I’ll go. I went and joined up with the boys, we lost 1-0, I got man of the match and since that day I was in the squad most of the time.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, England, Manchester United, paul ince