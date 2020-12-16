Alex Ferguson has one problem with France Football’s Ballon d’Or Dream Team

Alex Ferguson has been named the head coach of France Football’s Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Earlier this week, France Football unveiled the first team XI after 140 journalists voted on the best players in every position and there’s no shortage of legends in the publication’s Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

When it came to appointing a manager, Alex Ferguson was always going to be the leading candidate and the legendary former Manchester United boss was glad to accept the honour.

Ferguson discussed the team with France Football and had just one concern with the defensive set-up.

The Scot suggested that former Argentina international Daniel Passarella should have been included as a partner for Franz Beckenbauer in central defence.

“I wonder who is taking the penalties?” Ferguson joked. “For me, I think there’s another centre-back missing. My problem is that I don’t know who I would take out in order to make space for another defender.

“Personally, I would’ve had Daniel Passarella. He was a fantastic player, he moved well and he was quite aggressive. I think he would’ve been a great complement for Beckenbauer in the back of the defence.”

Ferguson also opened up on the opposing team that left the most lasting impression on him during his hugely successful 27-year reign as United boss.

Ferguson insisted that the 2011 Barcelona team that beat the Red Devils in the Champions League final at Wembley was simply “unplayable.”

Goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa gave Pep Guardiola’s Barca a 3-1 victory over United that night and Ferguson believes that team was the closest he’s seen to a real-life dream team.

Ferguson said: “The one that made the biggest impression on me is the Barcelona we met at Wembley, with Manchester United, in the final of the Champions League 2011. They were unplayable.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Ballon d'or