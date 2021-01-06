Discussion between Alex Ferguson and Mino Raiola revealed by ex-Italy international

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has provided some insight into the early stages of Mino Raiola’s dealings with Paul Pogba.

According to Antonio Cassano, Mino Raiola had no idea what kind of player Paul Pogba was when he entered negotiations with Sir Alex Ferguson over a new contract in 2012.

At that time, Pogba was a teenage prospect looking to break into the Manchester United first team but that didn’t stop the Frenchman’s agent, Raiola, from demanding a bumper contract for his client.

Cassano has some inside information regarding the conversation between Ferguson and Raiola, revealing that the latter honestly admitted to knowing very little about Pogba before Ferguson made the decision to part ways with the young midfielder.

Speaking to Bobo TV, via Sport Witness, Cassano said: “I know that when he still had to debut with Manchester United, Mino Raiola went to Ferguson asking him for a lot of money to get him to sign the contract.

“Ferguson asked the agent if he knew what kind of player Pogba was, and Raiola replied by saying no. He cared little, those were their requests and if they were not met they would go away.

“Without batting an eye, Ferguson ruled that Pogba could also go away.”

Of course, United broke their transfer record to bring Pogba back to the club in 2016, three years after Ferguson retired from his role at Old Trafford.

Raiola remains Pogba’s agent and is determined to manufacture another move away from United for his client this summer.

Current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been critical of Raiola’s comments but Solskjaer’s stance pales in comparison to Ferguson’s opinion of Raiola.

Ferguson once famously branded Raiola “a shit bag” and explained why he never trusted the Italian.

Sir Alex Ferguson on Mino Raiola in 2012: "Paul Pogba? He just had a bad agent, a sh*t bag." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/is6oVGOIJk — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 7, 2020

“There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them,” Ferguson wrote in his 2015 book, Leading.

“I distrusted him from the moment I met him. He became Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent while he was playing for Ajax, and eventually he would end up representing Pogba, who was only 18 years old at the time.

“We had Paul under a three-year contract, and it had a one-year renewal option which we were eager to sign. But Raiola suddenly appeared on the scene and our first meeting was a fiasco.

“He and I were like oil and water. From then on, our goose was cooked because Raiola had been able to ingratiate himself with Paul and his family and the player signed with Juventus.”

