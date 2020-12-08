Mino Raiola has never had the best relationship with Manchester United.

Mino Raiola’s name is back in the headlines after the super-agent told Italian media that one of his most high-profile clients, Paul Pogba, wants to leave Man United for good.

Raiola urged United to sell their record signing and also aimed some bizarre digs at current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Responding to Solskjaer’s recent comparison between Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku, Raiola told Tuttosport: “Haaland is like Ibra when he was 20. Solskjaer is a good guy but he was wrong when he said that Erling is like Lukaku.

“It would be better if Solskjaer thought about finding a way to make Pogba play like a champion, instead of talking about Haaland.”

Raiola’s frosty relationship with Manchester United managers is nothing new and following his latest comments, it’s worth remembering that Sir Alex Ferguson had a deep dislike for the agent.

During a Q&A session in 2012, Ferguson memorably branded Raiola a “bad agent” and “a s**t bag” after a question on Pogba’s departure for Juventus.

Three years later, Ferguson explained how his problems with Raiola came about and revealed that he never trusted the Italian agent.

“There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them,” Ferguson wrote in his 2015 book, Leading.

“I distrusted him from the moment I met him. He became Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent while he was playing for Ajax, and eventually he would end up representing Pogba, who was only 18 years old at the time.

“We had Paul under a three-year contract, and it had a one-year renewal option which we were eager to sign. But Raiola suddenly appeared on the scene and our first meeting was a fiasco.

“He and I were like oil and water. From then on, our goose was cooked because Raiola had been able to ingratiate himself with Paul and his family and the player signed with Juventus.”

