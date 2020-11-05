Alex Ferguson’s opinion on Mauricio Pochettino re-emerges after Man United contact

Manchester United have officially made contact with Mauricio Pochettino with a view to having him replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Amid growing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have reached out to Mauricio Pochettino’s representatives according to a report in Manchester Evening News on Thursday morning.

It sounds like Sir Alex Ferguson would approve of Pochettino’s appointment because, according to reports last year, the legendary United manager felt that Pochettino would have been a more suitable successor to Jose Mourinho than Solskjaer.

In May 2019, The Daily Mail reported that Ferguson was of the belief that the Red Devils missed a trick in not appointing Pochettino when the opportunity was there.

The report states that Ferguson has grown increasingly disappointed with United’s lack of consultation with him in recent years when he would have advised that it was the club’s duty to appoint an elite manager – namely Pochettino – after Mourinho was sacked.

Apparently, Ferguson is not as close with Solskjaer as some have suggested amid calls for the Norwegian to be relieved of his duties in the Old Trafford dugout.

Solskjaer refused to comment on his future after United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

He said: “I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it’s early on and opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong.

“I’m employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff.”

It has been suggested that Solskjaer’s fate could be decided as early as this weekend, with claims that he could be sacked if United are beaten by Everton on Saturday.

Pochettino certainly did the United boss no favours when, during an appearance on Monday Night Football, he made it very clear that he was ready to return to football management.

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, mauricio pochettino, ole gunnar solskjaer