Sir Alex Ferguson reaches out to Marcus Rashford as old video resurfaces

It doesn’t take a genius to guess what prompted the phonecall from Sir Alex Ferguson to Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford revealed on Sunday night that he had spoken to Alex Ferguson and while we don’t know the details of the conversation, it’s likely that the call came about after some questionable headlines in the media last week.

“I had the best conversation with Sir Alex today. I’m in awe of this man,” Rashford tweeted. “As a United fan, his words mean everything.”

Last week, Rashford hit out at the Daily Mail for highlighting the fact that the Manchester United forward had purchased property alongside a mention of his commendable campaign work this year.

Ok, so let’s address this. I’m 23. I came from little. I need to protect not just my future but my family’s too. To do that I made a decision at the beg of 2020 to start investing more in property. Please don’t run stories like this alongside refs to ‘campaigning’. pic.twitter.com/coqla2i19d — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 15, 2020

It’s not the first time and won’t be the last time that English tabloids have painted unfair pictures of promising young football players but hopefully Rashford was given some advice by Ferguson, who knew how to deal with the media better than anyone.

After the story of Rashford’s property investment emerged, an old video of Ferguson issuing a fierce ultimatum to members of the press resurfaced.

“First of all, I just want to address you people in front of me, from the dailies,” Ferguson said.

“I’ve had some of yous banned for a few weeks. To be honest, I got fed up with it. Your job is to tell the truth, right? That’s your job.

“You can quote me on things when it’s accurate, things that I’ve said. But I’m not gonna have you twisting everything I say, ok? So the next time, it’s finished.

“You don’t get let back in, ok? I’m making that clear to you. You don’t get back in. Finished.

“I’m fed up of having to read papers talking about things I say, and know I’ve said, and you’ve completed twisted it around, lie.

“Your job is to tell the truth, that’s your job as a journalist. If you can’t do that, you’re in the wrong job, ok? I’ve made that clear.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, marcus rashford