Man United players were scared to drive flashy cars because of Alex Ferguson punishment

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has revealed how players were afraid to drive their flashy cars to training because Alex Ferguson wouldn’t stand for it.

Butt, who played for United between 1992 and 2004, recalled how Ferguson used to punish players who he felt were showing off by sending them to train with the reserves.

“He knew how to keep our feet on the ground, and he knew how to stop us getting carried away,” Butt told Ladbrokes, via The Star.

“We all represented the club in the right way, both on and off the pitch.

“The only thing I can actually remember is that we were scared to bring new cars into the training ground.

“Because we knew that if he thought you were being too flash, you were stuck in the reserves for a few weeks.

“We all had these unbelievable cars, but we never drove them!”

Ferguson’s man-management skills were second to none and he was never afraid to part company with a player who believed that he was bigger than United.

There are many examples of Ferguson allowing top talents to leave Old Trafford when it became clear that their attitudes didn’t line up with what he wanted to establish at the club.

“We knew when he walked into a room, he was the boss. But we managed ourselves a lot, too,” Butt continued.

“People can say anything they want about the manager, but he instilled into us the mindset that if we wanted to be a part of the club for a long time, we had to put the work in.

“The minute he saw you getting carried away or getting ahead of yourself, you were out of the club.”

