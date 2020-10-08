How Alex Ferguson reacted to Jurgen Klopp joining Liverpool five years ago

Alex Ferguson knows football inside out and he was right to be concerned about Liverpool’s appointment of Jurgen Klopp five years ago.

It’s five years to the day since Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool manager and his arrival spelled the turning of the tide for the Reds.

With Liverpool’s last pre-Klopp Champions League triumph coming in 2005 and the club’s last league title coming in 1990, the German delivered them in back-to-back seasons.

Add to those honours Liverpool’s Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs in 2019 and it’s clear that Klopp has breathed fresh confidence into everyone associated with the club.

Ferguson had already settled into his retirement after his unprecedented success at Manchester United when Klopp was unveiled as Liverpool manager but the Scot admitted that he was worried about what Klopp was capable of accomplishing at Anfield.

“Well it’s a good appointment. I admire him,” Ferguson told ESPN five years ago. “I know Jurgen pretty well through our meetings at [Fifa] coaches’ classes in Geneva.

“Strong personality, very strong, very stubborn, determined and his performances, and his career at Dortmund was a stellar rise to the top and I think he’ll do very well.

“I don’t like saying that, being Liverpool, because I’m worried about it but, no, he’ll do well.”

Liverpool’s success could also continue longer than many expected as Klopp recently made a U-turn on his contract plans.

It’s not long ago that Klopp extended his deal with Liverpool to keep him at the club until 2024. Having previously hinted at taking a break from football in 2024, in recent interviews he has suggested that he may consider extending his contract even further.

