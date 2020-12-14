Alex Ferguson releases statement to pay tribute to Gerard Houllier

Sir Alex Ferguson doesn’t often make public statements nowadays but the legendary Manchester United manager felt that he simply had to pay tribute to his close friend Gerard Houllier.

Gerard Houllier passed away on Monday morning at the age of 73 and the football world has been paying tribute to the former Liverpool manager.

Alex Ferguson found himself in the opposite dugout to Houllier for some classic encounters between United and Liverpool around the turn of the century but the pair of veteran managers grew even closer after the Frenchman left the Reds in 2004.

“The news has come as a total shock this morning. Gerard Houllier was still a young man at the age of 73,” Ferguson said in a statement.

“Gerard became a really good friend during his time at Liverpool. We remained great friends after he left and he was always a great ally to have.

“He had fantastic football knowledge which he gained during his extensive and varied career. When we saw each other at UEFA meetings or other events, we would often enjoy a chat, he was always great company and I will miss him dearly. He was a true gentleman.

“It is a sad day for the football world and my thoughts are with his family at this desperately sad time.”

Ferguson owes something of a debt of gratitude to Houllier as it was he who convinced the Scot to take a punt on Eric Cantona in 1992.

Ferguson was worried about the reputation of Cantona to potentially cause problems in his dressing room but when he consulted Houllier, then in charge of France, Ferguson committed to signing the French forward from Leeds and the gamble paid off as Cantona scored 82 goals for the Red Devils before his retirement.

Writing in his autobiography Managing My Life: “Well, when we played Leeds earlier in the season and beat them 2-0, Bruce and Pallister were raving about him in the bath after the game and last week I was talking to Gerard Houllier, who has a very high opinion of his abilities.

“The next few minutes were spent talking about Cantona’s reputation for being unorthodox and possibly disruptive. Obviously we had to consider the danger that he would be bringing too much awkward baggage with him. But, from what Houllier had said about him, it did not seem that he was the big bad wolf portrayed by the media, so I was prepared to bet on the Frenchman.”

