Alex Ferguson recalls favourite memory as Manchester United manager

Alex Ferguson has no shortage of fantastic memories from his time as Manchester United manager but one stands alone as his favourite.

Recalling some of his career highlights ahead of the upcoming release of the documentary on his life, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, the legendary former Man United boss recalled the moment he won the Premier League for the first time.

In 1993, United ended a 26-year league title drought when the Red Devils finished 10 points clear of Aston Villa at the top of the table.

As part of a Q & A session with supporters, Ferguson was asked to name his favourite memory at United and the 79-year-old didn’t have to think twice.

“Oh, the day we won the league for the first time. God almighty! I couldn’t get out the car park! There were thousands of them,” Ferguson told the club’s website.

“I went there in the afternoon because they wanted a photograph taken with the trophy and I went there at about three o’clock. There were thousands there and I couldn’t get out of my car, they were engulfing me. It was unbelievable.

“So what you were doing that day was satisfying the anxiety and relief of 26 years. That’s what I was doing that day. These supporters had been suffering for 26 years and finally that day they showed their love for me. They could have made me President for that day!”

Having previously discussed the aspects of the job that he found difficult, Ferguson insisted he never second-guessed his ability.

The Scot was asked if he ever felt doubts creeping in during his 27 years in charge at Old Trafford but Ferguson explained how he refused to let uncertainty get in the way of his desire to improve and continue winning.

“I don’t say doubt,” Ferguson answered. “I think there were periods when you’re through a spell of not winning games… 1989 in December, we never won a game.

“I was brought up in a working-class background. Giving in and having doubts never surfaced within me. I was always positive about where I was going, I would look at all my training notes, my team selections and the next day was always going to be better for me, so the doubts came from other people, not from me.”

