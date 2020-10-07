Alex Ferguson tried to sign Edinson Cavani for Manchester United after his retirement

Sir Alex Ferguson did everything in his power to set David Moyes up for success at Manchester United.

We all remember the famous speech from Ferguson when he decided to bring an end to his 27 years as United manager but, apparently, Ferguson also played an active role in assisting Moyes even after his fellow Scot made the step up from Everton to the Red Devils.

Fresh from Monday’s news that Edinson Cavani has joined United, it’s worth remembering that Ferguson tried to sign the Uruguayan forward six years ago.

In January 2014, Ferguson picked up the phone to his former defender Laurent Blanc, who was then manager of Paris Saint-Germain, in the hope of convincing the Ligue 1 giants to part ways with Cavani.

According to the Daily Mail, Blanc told Ferguson that Cavani was unavailable that month but PSG would have been more willing to listen to bids in the summer of 2014.

But the summer arrived and with it came a change of manager in the form of Louis van Gaal, who had his own list of targets.

Given the fact that Cavani went on to score 200 goals for PSG, it makes you wonder what he would have accomplished if his 2014 move to United came off.

Supporters now will be hoping that the 33-year-old’s arrival will be a case of ‘better late than never’.

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club,” Cavani said of his move.

👕 7️⃣@ECavaniOfficial will become the latest Red to don our number seven shirt 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

