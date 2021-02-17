Intimate new documentary on Alex Ferguson’s life is coming to our screens

Share and Enjoy !

A new documentary on the life of Alex Ferguson is coming to our screens in May.

The documentary, titled Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, was directed by the legendary former Manchester United manager’s son, Jason, and will feature the 79-year-old opening up on the most memorable moments from his career both in and away from the dugout.

Jason Ferguson began making the film while his father was recovering from the life-threatening brain haemorrhage he suffered in 2018.

With Fergie concerned that decades of football memories would abandon him after the haemorrhage, he sat down with his son to ensure they would live forever on film.

“Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018,” Ferguson said of the documentary.

“In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account.”

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In was produced by UK firms DNA Films and Passion Pictures, with distribution rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland secured by Amazon and Universal.

Deadline reports that the documentary will be launched on Amazon Prime in the UK and Ireland from May 29 while Universal Pictures International plan a theatrical run in the UK and Ireland from May 27.

The film will include interviews with some of Ferguson’s closest friends and family members, as well as a number of ex-players such as such as Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs, Gordon Strachan and Archie Knox.

Ferguson is widely regarded as the greatest club manager in the history of football, with the Scot’s time in charge of Man United the most successful any manager has had at one club.

While at Old Trafford; Ferguson won no fewer than 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two Champions Leagues and a number of other trophies.

