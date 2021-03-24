Alex Ferguson took dig at sacked Man United managers in text to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Alex Ferguson was delighted with the way that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager began.

Having gone in various directions after Alex Ferguson’s retirement with the appointments of Premier League-tested David Moyes, precise tactician Louis van Gaal and serial trophy winner Jose Mourinho; United went close to home by enlisting the help of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Initially appointed on a caretaker basis, Solskjaer was confirmed as permanent Red Devils manager in March 2019 after an impressive start to life in the Old Trafford dugout.

And it was clear that Ferguson approved of Solskjaer from the off.

In a new book co-written by Dundee United manager Micky Mellon, entitled The First 100 Days: Lessons In Leadership From The Football Bosses, Solskjaer recalls his early days as United manager.

Solskjaer previously revealed that Ferguson gave the green light to the starting XI for his first match, which came away to former club Cardiff City.

“When I arrived, some of the players had been here since Sir Alex, then David [Moyes] had signed a few, then Van Gaal signed a few, then Mourinho signed a few and they’ve all got different styles,” Solskjaer told the authors of the book, which will be available to purchase on March 25.

“Our group had so many different strengths but not many were what we would think of as Manchester United players.

“These are players that have pace, power and personality. We’re influenced by Sir Alex and that’s what our opinion of a Manchester United player is.”

Solskjaer’s first game could hardly have gone better as he watched his United side run out 5-1 winners over Cardiff and it was the expressive style of play that most excited Red Devils fans.

That sentiment was echoed by the message that woke Solskjaer the following morning, which read: “I’ve been out all night celebrating getting my club back.”

The sender was Ferguson, who clearly felt like a corner had been turned after some difficult seasons under Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho.

Solskjaer has yet to win a trophy at United but many close to the club are calling for patience and faith that the glory days at Old Trafford will return before long and that Solskjaer is the man to take the club forward.

