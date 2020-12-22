Sir Alex Ferguson kept a keen eye on the goings-on at Old Trafford after he retired seven years ago.

While Alex Ferguson told Manchester United fans to get behind their new manager, David Moyes, in his 2013 farewell speech, the legendary former Red Devils boss did his best to make the transition of power as seamless as possible for his successor.

It’s been well-documented that Ferguson assisted Moyes with the recruitment strategy after the elder Scot brought an end to his managerial career.

Ferguson famously attempted to get Edinson Cavani to sign for United in 2014 but it wasn’t to be and it turns out that Fergie was on the phone to Moyes quite often to offer advice.

Former United defender Fabio da Silva has revealed that Ferguson told Moyes to extend the Brazilian full-back’s deal at Old Trafford.

While Fabio and twin brother Rafael were favourites of Ferguson’s, neither took to the managerial switch too well and the siblings ended up leaving United within two years.

Fabio has admitted that he grew frustrated at his lack of playing time under Moyes and knew that his time was up in 2014, when he made the permanent switch to Cardiff City.

“Moyes came to me, he wanted to speak to me in September, but he never picked me,” Fabio told Wales Online. “And he spoke with me and said, ‘Sir Alex has spoken with me and actually we want you to re-sign with a new contract for two years.’

“And I straight away said, ‘No, no, no. I never play. I know you like me but I want to be happy. I want to play football.’

“I was 24 years old and I just wanted to play football.”

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, fabio da silva, Manchester United