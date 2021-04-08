Alex Ferguson forced David Beckham to shave off mohawk in Wembley dressing room

David Beckham clashed with Sir Alex Ferguson on several occasions throughout his spell at Manchester United.

The infamous incident of Ferguson injuring Beckham by kicking a boot at his face has taken precedence in reports of the pair’s relationship.

But there have been many more instances of Ferguson voicing his dissatisfaction with Beckham, such as the trip to Ireland that got the right midfielder in hot water with Fergie.

Ferguson sometimes made an example out of Beckham, which he did ahead of United’s Charity Shield clash with Chelsea in 2000.

When Beckham showed up at Wembley with a mohawk, Ferguson refused to let him take to the pitch with the hairstyle and forced the then-England international to shave it off.

“I walked in the changing room and he hadn’t seen it because I was too scared to even show him,” Beckham told Otro.

“I’d gone into training the day before with a beanie on, trained in a beanie, gone back, walked in the hotel, had a beanie on, had dinner, beanie on, breakfast beanie on, bus on way to stadium – beanie.

“Then as I got ready for the game I took it off, he said ‘go and shave it off’.

“I giggled and he was like ‘no, I’m serious. Go and shave it off’. So I had to find a pair of clippers and I shaved it off in Wembley Stadium. Manager always rules.”

United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea that afternoon, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Mario Melchiot finding the net for the Blues.

As for Beckham’s mohawk, that didn’t reappear again until the end of the 2000/01 season, when he joined up with the England camp for the national team’s World Cup qualifiers.

Beckham left United in 2003 and he will remain one of several examples of players who Ferguson was happy to cash in on after a falling-out.

