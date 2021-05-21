Alex Ferguson explains what has impressed him most about Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese playmaker wanted to find out what Fergie thinks of him and now he knows.

Alex Ferguson has showered Bruno Fernandes with praise and explained what’s impressed him most since the Portugal international arrived at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has arguably been Manchester United’s most important player since he signed from Sporting Lisbon 16 months ago and Ferguson has been keeping close tabs on his impact.

Speaking about Fernandes, Ferguson told the BBC: “He’s been fantastic, the lad!

Alex Ferguson on Bruno Fernandes

“He’s scored some important goals and even when he’s taking his penalty kicks, he’s very confident about them.

“And I can’t even think if a goalkeeper has got anywhere near his penalty kicks.

“He’s calm, his shots from outside the box are always a threat and he’s got that thing United have really needed in the past few years — he’s got the ability to make a pass in the final third. It opens up defences and I think that’s important.”

Fernandes has earned comparisons to some of United’s greatest players of all time with his performances for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old recently expressed regret at not being able to spend any time with Ferguson due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Inside United, Fernandes revealed that he hopes to sit down with the former United boss to discuss where he can improve as a player.

“So, that is one of my biggest regrets in the club until now,” Fernandes said last week.

“I met him already but never had the chance to speak with him like I would like to do.

“I think everyone who watched Manchester United in the past remembers Sir Alex. [That is true] for me, growing up and seeing the club, being a fan of the club and seeing the development of the team.

“I would like to have a conversation with him and understand, from his point of view, what he thinks about me and what I can improve or still improve in my game to be better.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United