‘I wouldn’t back off with Roy Keane then and I wouldn’t back off now’ – Alan Shearer

“His bark is worse than his bite.”

Alan Shearer insists he never had any fear of Roy Keane as he dismissed the Irishman’s reputation as a terrifying presence on the football pitch.

Keane tends to find himself near the top of most lists of football’s hard men and the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain engaged in more than his fair share of scraps on both the pitch and the training ground.

Shearer, who is one of few players to have actually seen a Keane punch aimed at him, laughed off suggestions that anyone should be afraid of the famously fiery Corkman.

“Why would you be scared of Roy Keane?” Shearer asked on UMM. “His bark is worse than his bite.

“I wouldn’t back off with Roy Keane then and I wouldn’t back off now.”

Shearer remains full of respect and praise for Keane as a player, and both were fiercely competitive captains who demanded the highest standards of their respective teammates.

Alan Shearer vs Roy Keane

While most are familiar with the infamous altercation between Shearer and Keane, the Newcastle icon revealed that more went on behind the scenes at St James’ Park as Keane insisted on waiting for his rival in order to continue the scuffle.

“When you went from the pitch into the tunnel at St James’, there were a set of steps and then you split towards the home or away dressing rooms,” Shearer wrote in The Athletic earlier this year.

“When the final whistle went, Roy was standing at the top of the stairs waiting for me. I’m pretty sure a few more choice words exchanged, there was some bustling and scrambling.

“But there were way too many people between us for anything physical to actually happen. That’s usually how it pans out in football.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alan shearer, Manchester United, newcastle united, roy keane