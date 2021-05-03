Alan Shearer slams Man United fan protest as ‘not acceptable’

Alan Shearer has criticised the manner in which Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club on Sunday.

United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool could not be played after a number of supporters breached security at Old Trafford and made their way on to the playing surface in protest of the Glazer family’s involvement in the club.

The demonstrations sparked a lively debate in Sky Sports’ studio, while Peter Schmeichel called for supporters to work with the Glazer family rather than continue to call for a change of ownership.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer had his say on Sunday’s protests on Match of the Day 2 and the former Newcastle striker slammed the way that United fans went about voicing their anger.

“I understand the fans’ frustration and their anger,” Shearer said, as transcribed by Manchester Evening News.

“Totally acceptable because of what has gone on in the last 10 days or two weeks with the European Super League.

“Football was nearly taken away from us as we known and as we have known it forever. I’m all for protesting but not like that, you can’t protest like that.

“We’ve seen other fans protesting at other football clubs because they’re not happy but when you get fans breaking into stadiums, hurting police officers, smashing glass to get into hospitality, that’s not the way to do it, it’s not acceptable.”

Supporters of several clubs involved in the European Super League have engaged in protests over the past fortnight but Sunday was the first time that fans made their way into a stadium.

Scenes of fans on the pitch! #GlazersOutpic.twitter.com/UPSvrfYWat — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 2, 2021

Jermaine Jenas, who was also on the BBC on Sunday night, agreed with Shearer and argued that United supporters had gone too far.

Jenas added: “I totally echo Alan’s point there. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful protest, they overstepped the mark and then you’re clouding the message you’re trying to put out as fans.

“I’m not a Manchester United man, I’ve not followed the club as a supporter or as a player, so for my opinion on the Glazers, I’m still searching for the answers.

“Under the Glazers’ reign they’ve won a lot of big trophies, they’ve spent a lot of money, so from the outside, the questions are ‘this is a feeling’, this is something the fans feel against the Glazers.”

