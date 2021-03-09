Alan Shearer identifies ‘most alarming’ aspect of Liverpool’s decline

Share and Enjoy !

Alan Shearer believes Liverpool’s lack of intensity is the most concerning aspect of the Reds’ recent struggles.

On Sunday, Liverpool fell to a sixth consecutive home league defeat after relegation-threatened Fulham upset the defending Premier League champions at Anfield.

The loss leaves Liverpool in eighth place in the league although a number of teams have games in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s side, which could further compound the Reds’ misery.

As pressure mounts on Klopp for what will go down as a lacklustre title defence, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has pinpointed the most alarming element of Liverpool’s shortcomings this season.

“They have problems all over the pitch,” Shearer said on Match of the Day 2.

“Not scoring goals, no creativity, dreadful at the back.

“The most alarming thing for me would be the lack of intensity, lack of energy to their game. We associate Liverpool with pressing in three and fours but they’re playing such a high line which you can’t do without pressure on the ball and there isn’t.

“They’re not working as a team, pressing in ones, it’s like walking football. Fulham could pass it around as much as they wanted. It’s so easy for Fulham to pick their head up and pick the pass.

“Second half it didn’t change. One goes and nobody backs him up, that’s what they used to do over the last three seasons. Fulham didn’t have to work that hard to get the ball through the lines.

“It’s not acceptable and it’s why teams are finding it so easy to play through Liverpool.

“They brought in fresh players, he changed it up but they looked a tired football club today. The players brought in didn’t have energy, have the legs to go after Fulham. They were too easy to play against.”

