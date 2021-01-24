Alan Shearer suggests interesting theory for Luke Shaw’s turnaround in form

Alan Shearer believes Luke Shaw could be benefitting from the lack of fans inside stadiums as the Manchester United full-back continues to impress.

It wasn’t that long ago when Luke Shaw was being linked with a move away from Man United but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept the faith with the English left-back.

Shaw has been one of United’s most consistent performers this season and he has played a significant role in bringing the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League table.

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool, the legendary Alan Shearer suggested that Shaw may be enjoying playing without the stick being dished out by opposition fans as football continues to be played behind closed doors amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are some players who thrive on crowds and who love the pressure,” Shearer said on the BBC as the panel discussed Shaw’s resurgence.

“I just look at some personalities and individuals that will benefit from having no crowds. People who don’t like crowds having a go at them when things aren’t going well.”

Shaw, meanwhile, has credited the October arrival of Alex Telles for inspiring him to up his game.

Telles was signed from Porto to provide some competition for Shaw and it seems to have worked a treat.

“I feel really good, obviously big credit to Ole for that,” Shaw told MUTV last week. “For believing in me and pushing me.

“Alex [Telles] as well, we have a great relationship and he pushes me each day in training. We get on really well. It’s nice to have that type of competition, but we push each other to get the best from ourselves.

“When he plays, I want the best for him, and it’s the same the other way round. It’s a positive way for both of us to look at it and push each other.”

