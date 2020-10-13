Alan Shearer believes that Harry Kane is best-placed to beat his Premier League goal record.

Alan Shearer currently enjoys a significant lead as the Premier League’s record goalscorer at 260, with Sergio Aguero the only active Premier League player within 100 goals of Shearer’s tally.

But with Aguero likely set to run down his contract with Manchester City, the clear favourite to challenge Shearer’s record lies with Harry Kane who, at the age of 27, is 114 Premier League goals shy of Shearer’s target.

Kane is one of Europe’s top centre-forwards and is a reliable penalty-taker for Tottenham Hotspur so he may end up challenging Shearer for the honour of the Premier League’s top scorer.

“Whenever I’ve met him and spoken to him, we’ve had a good laugh about that,” Shearer told The Athletic. “There are a lot of ifs and buts but Harry has got the best chance of doing it. How many is he on now?”

When informed of Kane’s place in the standings and his age, Shearer insisted that the Spurs centre-forward’s fitness will play a significant role in his chances of reaching top spot in the all-time goalscoring rankings.

Kane has spent quite a lot of time on the sidelines due to injury in recent years but his club and country remain hugely reliant on the striker, sometimes having to negotiate with one another to ensure he will be firing on all cylinders when needed.

“So that’s 115 to beat me. And how old is he? Twenty-seven?” Shearer continued.

“So that’s 20 to 25 goals over the next five seasons. Harry’s going to have a really good go at it. A lot of it will come down to how many games he plays. You’ve got to steer clear of injuries.”

