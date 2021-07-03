“It’s pathetically embarrassing.”

Alan Shearer struggled to see the funny side of Ciro Immobile’s outrageous theatrics prior to Nicolo Barella’s opening goal in Italy’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Belgium.

Immobile attempted to win a penalty under a challenge from Belgian defender Jan Verthongen and the Italian forward rolled around on the ground in apparent agony.

A miraculous recovery was just seconds away, however, as any pain Immobile seemed to be feeling disappeared once he spotted that teammate, Barella, had found the net.

The speed with which Immobile bounced back to his feet to join in the celebrations did not go unnoticed on BBC, with presenter Gary Lineker pointing out the “amazing recovery” from the Lazio man.

“If you look at him, he goes down,” Lineker said.

“He’s trying desperately to get a penalty – ‘oh, I’m in agony, I’m in agony!’ And then the ball goes in and he’s all right. It’s an amazing recovery!”

Lineker’s fellow former England striker, Shearer, refused to join in with the laughter as he slammed Immobile for his actions.

“I don’t even want to laugh at that because that’s pathetic,” Shearer said.

“You can see him having a little look at the referee before he even goes down. It’s pathetically embarrassing.”

Italy doubled their lead roughly 10 minutes later, when Lorenzo Insigne fired home one of the goals of the tournament with a spectacular effort from outside the box.

Belgium centre-forward Romelu Lukaku handed his side a lifeline on the stroke of half-time, when he converted a penalty that was won by Jeremy Doku.

A goalless second half followed as Italy’s incredible showing at Euro 2020 continued, setting Roberto Mancini’s side up for a semi-final against Spain next Tuesday.

