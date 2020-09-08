Callum Wilson will soon find out the weight attached to Newcastle’s No. 9 shirt.

Apparently, the honour of wearing the iconic No. 9 at Newcastle played a significant role in persuading Callum Wilson to move to St. James’ Park but it was not as convincing as the text sent by the shirt’s most prolific holder.

Alan Shearer has spent years trying to get Wilson to Newcastle but the now-former Bournemouth striker’s mind was made up after a text from Shearer on Sunday.

While Wilson was flying in the helicopter of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, he received a message from the club’s record goalscorer assuring him that if he scored goals, worked hard and reciprocated the love from Magpies supporters that he would be adored on Tyneside.

The inside story of Wilson’s transfer from Bournemouth to Newcastle is broken down by The Athletic and it makes for fascinating reading.

Newcastle have been rather busy in the market this summer and while the free transfer of Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jeff Hendrick can be viewed as a fantastic piece of business, the acquisition of a reliable centre-forward was always going to be a priority.

Steve Bruce will hope that he has ticked that box with the signing of Wilson, who insists that he has been interested in the move since the moment he heard of Newcastle’s interest.

He told Newcastle’s website: “From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.

“I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it’s important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I’m hoping to achieve them.

“With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that.”

Read More About: alan shearer, Callum Wilson, Newcastle, Premier League