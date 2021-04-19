Alan Judge addresses contract situation after being told he won’t play for Ipswich again

Alan Judge has addressed his contract situation at Ipswich Town, with the Irish midfielder admitting that “nothing surprises me anymore in this industry.”

Ipswich announced last week that Alan Judge would not be featuring for the club for the remainder of the season due to a clause in his contract.

According to Judge’s deal at Portman Road, another start for Ipswich would have automatically triggered another 12 month extension for him with the club and the Tractor Boys have decided to allow Judge’s contract to expire this summer.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook expressed regret about Judge’s contract situation days before the Irishman took to social media to give his opinion on the circumstances that will leave him in the hunt for a new club this summer.

Writing on Twitter, Judge explained: “Now that I’ve had a few days to think and to just let things settle.

“With the last year that I’ve had this is not the way I wanted to end my time at Ipswich Town but this is football. In all honesty nothing surprises me anymore in this industry.

“I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended. We both came to the agreement there was no point in risking our positions from both sides’ perspective.

“Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club. We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk.

“We now await our next adventure wherever that may take us.”

Judge, who’s earned nine caps for the Republic of Ireland, has endured a difficult season both on and off the pitch, losing his mother in March following a battle with cancer.

The 32-year-old was also involved in a much-publicised altercation with referee Darren Drysdale in February, which saw the official suspended for four matches.

