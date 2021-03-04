Former Spurs right-back criticises Roy Keane for Matt Doherty comment

Share and Enjoy !

Alan Hutton has backed Matt Doherty to use Roy Keane’s criticism as motivation to prove his worth for Tottenham Hotspur.

Doherty found himself on the receiving end of some scathing comments from Keane last weekend, when the Corkman laid into Spurs in a heated debate with fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp.

Keane questioned the quality in Jose Mourinho’s side and Doherty was singled out by the former Manchester United captain at one point.

“Doherty was playing for Wolves who, over the last year they’re doing well and expecting to compete,” Keane said.

“They sell him to Spurs for £15 million… Matt Doherty. Does anyone really think Doherty’s going to make Spurs a top-four team?! Doherty. Really?”

Alan Hutton, who played for Spurs between 2008 and 2011, is of the opinion that Keane’s remarks were too harsh on Doherty.

It’s recently emerged that Mourinho would be open to the idea of parting company with Doherty this summer amid suggestions that the Irish wing-back has fallen out of favour with the Spurs boss.

But Hutton believes that Doherty is simply still finding his bearings in North London and has backed the 29-year-old to use Keane’s comments as motivation.

“It does take time to settle and I understand that but what won’t be helping is the criticism,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“You hear the things that are being said, obviously by the likes of Roy Keane, things like that. It’s not ideal for Doherty, especially when you know you’re maybe not hitting the heights you should be.

“It’s a difficult situation for him but it’s only going to make him stronger if he comes to the other end of it.

“I thought it was quite harsh, in my opinion, to kind of attack him in that way.

“Everybody’s got their own opinion but it’s up to the player to prove him wrong then. That’s what I’d be using it as and I think Doherty will as well.”

