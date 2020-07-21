Aiden O’Brien Posts Emotional Message After ‘Tough Ending’ To Millwall Career

Aiden O’Brien has issued a classy and emotional farewell to Millwall after being told that the time had come to move on in search of a new challenge.

The Republic of Ireland international had extended his contract to the end of the season due to the delayed end of the campaign but it has now been confirmed that the striker will leave Millwall this summer.

O’Brien, who has been with Millwall for over a decade, has struggled with injuries this term and Lions manager Gary Rowett revealed that the 26-year-old forward will be pursuing a new challenge after a “really tough ending” to his career at The Den.

“As some may be aware, it is now my time to leave Millwall,” O’Brien posted on Twitter. “This brings great sadness and it is hard for me to take in, especially since I started here at 15.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time, with such a supportive fan base and excellent community right from the beginning. The fans and The Den have been the life of my career, and we have celebrated many times, particularly the club’s promotion.

“I have been able to make the most of so many opportunities and meet some amazing people along the way. The club and the staff have been by my side throughout, and seen me at both my highs and lows.

“I cannot thank you enough for the experience over these past 12 years, they have meant so much to me as a player.

“I hope one day our paths cross again. Once a Lion, always a Lion. I will always love my Millwall family.

“Thank you all.”