Aiden McGeady not given squad number at Sunderland and urged to move on

Aiden McGeady has been encouraged to find a new club after missing out on a place in Sunderland’s squad for the 2020/21 League One season.

After ending his loan spell with Charlton Athletic this summer, Aiden McGeady has been training with Sunderland’s U23 squad as he attempts to return to full fitness.

The chances of McGeady securing a place in Sunderland’s senior squad this season always looked slim after falling out with Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson and now the winger has been left out of Parkinson’s squad.

Last week, Parkinson made the club’s stance on the future of McGeady very clear.

“We would like Aiden to move on. The time is right,” Parkinson said, via the Sunderland Echo.

“We have young players in the squad we want to give the opportunity to, players move on and younger players emerge.

“Aiden is injured at the moment anyway. Hopefully we can reach an agreement where he can find a club to go and play for that he is happy with.”

McGeady has hinted that he would relish the opportunity to return to Celtic, where the Republic of Ireland winger started his professional career, but he knew that was unrealistic.

And the 34-year-old has always maintained that he would prefer to honour his contract at Sunderland over everything else.

“I’ve got another year on my contract,” McGeady said on the GO Radio football show last week. “Currently I am in the bomb squad, I think we have all been there before. I’m training at 2pm every day.

“It’s a hard one for me because I have come back from being on loan and there is talk of the club being taken over and a lot of different things. I am just sitting here thinking I want another chance.

“I can’t say too much about it because I am still employed and contracted by the club but the truth always comes out in the end.

“Whatever people think happened between me and the manager, I think it should just remain a football decision.

“It is a funny one because I have another year left on my deal and I want to play for Sunderland. I’ve made it as clear as that.”

Read More About: aiden mcgeady, sunderland