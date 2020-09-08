Aiden McGeady explains why return to Celtic is unlikely

Aiden McGeady has revealed that he would love a return to Celtic but the move remains unlikely.

Aiden McGeady began his career with Celtic in 2004 and he would relish the opportunity to close out his career at Parkhead but the winger realises that his dream move is unlikely.

McGeady, who has made 93 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, believes that it could be too late in his career for Celtic to take a chance on him.

The 34-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Charlton Athletic but McGeady has recently been training with parent club Sunderland’s youth team in a bid to keep fit ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“There’s been a little bit of talk before in January about me possibly going to Hibs with Jack Ross,” McGeady told GO Radio, as transcribed by The Daily Record.

“Obviously I’ve had a few messages about it and stuff. But honestly, I don’t know.

“Maybe if Lenny (Neil Lennon) gets in touch then I might, aye! But I don’t think that’s going to happen, I think that ship has sailed.

“My first choice would be Celtic but I think that time in my career has passed to be honest with you. I was 34 in April, I played in the Championship at the end of last season.

“It depends on how your body holds up but at my age just now I actually feel great.

“I’ve probably lost a little bit of speed but not to the extent where I’d say I’m slow.

“I honestly feel I could play another four or five years but whether someone employs you for that long is a different story.”

Scottish-born McGeady scored a total of 37 goals in 252 appearances for Celtic between 2004 and 2010.

Read More About: aiden mcgeady, Celtic, Republic of Ireland