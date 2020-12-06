Aiden McGeady given clean slate by new Sunderland manager

Aiden McGeady has been given a new lease of life at Sunderland.

Former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson had made it very clear that Aiden McGeady wasn’t in his plans but the managerial switch-up this week has given the Republic of Ireland winger the chance to prove his worth.

In recent months McGeady has been training and playing for Sunderland’s U23 side but he has been given a clean slate on which to stake his claim for a first-team role.

New head coach Lee Johnson named Aiden McGeady in his starting XI for Sunderland’s clash with Wigan Athletic on Saturday but the Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat at home.

Johnson explained that a condition of his agreement to take over at the Stadium of Light was that he would be given the freedom to select what he deemed to be the strongest team at his disposal.

“When I shook hands on the deal and still had to dot the i’s and cross the t’s, I wanted to pick the team,” Johnson said, via Chronicle Live.

🤝 There will be a new Head Coach in the home dugout @StadiumOfLight this afternoon when the Lads face @LaticsOfficial! Welcome to #SAFC, Lee Johnson! — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 5, 2020

“Aiden was sub, but I brought him into the starting XI. The thought process behind that was servicing my own and everyone else’s agenda. Knowing Aiden, and having played against him with my teams, I thought it was important to give him a clean slate.

“If he’s mentally and physically right, Aiden McGeady surely has to be one of the best players in this division. Lacking a bit of confidence and creativity, it was important to try to bring that back.

“I thought he did okay. I thought he tried to unlock a door. It didn’t always happen, but maybe we didn’t feed him as well as we could have done at times. It was important to get him a solid 75 minutes. We probably could have made the sub five or six minutes earlier, but I’m still learning about the subs and the first-team players, and what they can and can’t do.”

