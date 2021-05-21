The winger is available to start for Sunderland in their League One play-off semi-final second leg.

There were doubts over Aiden McGeady’s availability to feature in the second leg against Lincoln City because of a clause in his Sunderland contract.

It was reported that Sunderland would trigger an automatic 12-month extension to the 35-year-old’s deal with the club if he makes 30 starts for the Black Cats in the league this season. The Ireland international is currently on 29.

Chronicle Live have now reported that McGeady has opted to waive his right to the extension, freeing him up to start against Lincoln on Saturday afternoon, with Sunderland trailing 2-0 from Wednesday’s first leg.

“It’s all good news,” Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said. “I have had the option to play Aiden McGeady from the start in every game and that will continue to happen.

Aiden McGeady contract clause

“McGeady is available to start tomorrow. It’s difficult for me to reveal contract scenarios because it’s not my place, it’s not fair on the player.

“All I’ll say is that Aiden has been top throughout my tenure. He understands the situation and he has proved his class yet again.

“He goes into this game wanting to do well for the football club, and for me it cements him being a quality human and a quality professional that I have the option to pick him.”

McGeady has been given a new lease of life with the Black Cats after becoming something of an outcast under Johnson’s predecessor, Phil Parkinson.

McGeady has been one of Sunderland’s most important players in the run-up to the play-offs and negotiations are ongoing over a potential new deal to keep at the Stadium of Light beyond the summer.

“There have been contractual conversations regarding his future,” Johnson explained.

Lee Johnson previews tomorrow’s second-leg against Lincoln City 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦… 📺👇 https://t.co/C6q0d9PUg6 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 21, 2021

“For me on the football side of it, I would love to keep Aiden McGeady next season because I think he is a fantastic player and we get on extremely well.

“But it’s between him and the sporting director.

“He won’t be triggering another 12 months by starting tomorrow.”

