Aiden McGeady reveals truth behind shower brawl with naked Artur Boruc

Aiden McGeady has revealed the circumstances leading up to his infamous fight with Artur Boruc.

It’s well known that while the pair were Celtic teammates, Aiden McGeady and Artur Boruc never saw eye-to-eye and the animosity boiled over one afternoon into a physical altercation in the dressing room that ultimately spilled into the shower.

Boruc, a notoriously fiery goalkeeper, reportedly cheap-shotted McGeady while the winger was reading the paper after the pair exchanged words on the training pitch.

While McGeady admits that he was no angel in his time, the now-former Republic of Ireland international insists that he wasn’t at fault when he found himself on the receiving end of a Boruc punch.

“He was in the wrong that day,” McGeady said on Si Ferry’s podcast. “There were times when I was in the wrong, I’ve been cheeky to people and got a punch, but he was in the wrong that day.

“We were arguing about a free kick. Artur was like ‘that’s not a free kick. Play on, play on’ and I said ‘mate shut up, it’s a free kick’.

“Just as I said that, he’s obviously flipped. I was standing and I’ve heard people saying ‘woah, woah!’, so I turned around and big Artur was running at me at full speed.

“He went to throw a punch but I’ve moved out of the way of it and he did a forward roll after it.

“I asked what he was playing at and he said ‘I’ll get you in there!’ I said ‘No worries, mate’ but to be fair he did get me in there.

“I was sitting reading a paper when Artur came up and it was quite sly the way he did it because he was standing above me. He offered his hand and said he was sorry about earlier on.

“So I put my hand out and he just went bang and cracked me. It was a good dig because I had an immediate black eye.”

A couple of McGeady’s teammates came to back him up before the altercation carried on in the showers.

McGeady explained: “I tried to get him back. I stood up, obviously raging butI’m not going to batter Artur Boruc, am I?

“He is an absolute streetwise, 6ft 4, Polish bear and he could actually handle himself as well. I tried to get back at him, everyone is in the middle, and I’m cutting about with this black eye.

“Artur’s like ‘I told you, I told you’ and then walked in the shower, and a few guys are about mixing it like, ‘I wouldn’t be taking that, man’.

“So I thought ‘you’re right’. I just went in the shower after him but he saw me coming and got me again.

“I’m trying to wrestle him. I had my training kit on but he was naked.

“I was trying to get a dig in at him but he was man-handling me to the ground. He was ready to boot me but Gaz Caldwell and Louvey grabbed him and wrestled him away.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aiden mcgeady, Artur Boruc, Celtic