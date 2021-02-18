Adnan Januzaj on the Alex Ferguson text messages that kept him going

Share and Enjoy !

Adnan Januzaj has recalled how Sir Alex Ferguson personally reached out to him to encourage him to keep putting in work in training in order to reach his potential.

In one of Alex Ferguson’s final acts as Manchester United manager, he promoted Adnan Januzaj to the Red Devils’ first-team squad.

Ferguson’s successor, David Moyes, trusted Ferguson’s faith in the up-and-coming Belgian winger and played Januzaj regularly throughout Moyes’ ill-fated season in charge of United.

Januzaj rejected suggestions that he lost desire after his early performances for United were rewarded with a five-year contract to keep him at Old Trafford.

The winger, who has made no secret of his issues with Louis van Gaal when the Dutchman took over at the club in 2014, revealed how Ferguson kept him going when he began doubting himself after being sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

“If I only played for a contract, I would have stopped football right away,” Januzaj told the Daily Mail. “Since I was a little boy, I have loved this game. I started from age four and it’s all I wanted.

“Those suggestions are stupid. I had very good stats when I came on. Sir Alex texted me and called during that spell. He told me, ‘Keep working hard, never give up, life goes on, you have quality and never stop working.’ I needed that.

“Giggsy (Ryan Giggs) was assistant during Van Gaal’s time. He always talked to me and tried to help. He could see I was not the Adnan everyone knows.”

Januzaj is currently playing for Real Sociedad and showing glimpses of the talent that saw him break through at United.

While he only trained under Ferguson and never played for the legendary Scot, Januzaj recalled how the attitude changed when Fergie retired in 2013.

“Under Ferguson, it was always intense. People wanted to win in training. It started to change,” Januzaj said of the transition after Ferguson’s retirement.

“It was not the United we used to see winning games and winning trophies. Teams used to come to Old Trafford and be scared to play. I had the sense that some teams started coming to Old Trafford thinking, ‘We can beat them today easy’.”

