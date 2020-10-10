Adam Lallana details conversation with Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool future

Adam Lallana has explained how his move away from Liverpool came to fruition over the summer.

After seeing out his contract with Liverpool, Adam Lallana agreed to sign for Brighton & Hove Albion but the English midfielder could not possibly be more complimentary regarding how his departure was dealt with.

Lallana, who spent six years at Anfield, revealed the honest conversation that took place with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp which ultimately let him know that he should start looking elsewhere.

“To give you a little bit of an insight, I spoke to Jurgen in October of last year and just sat down and had an open conversation,” Lallana told BBC Radio Five Live.

"He said to me, I should be playing more…and he can't offer that to me" 💔 🗣️ @officialAL20 reveals a conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp and how he knew his time at #LFC was over. 🆕 Friday Football Social podcast: https://t.co/tdJneMbaka pic.twitter.com/Pmg3bFC8vd — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 9, 2020

“We have a great relationship and I just said ‘what’s it looking like for me next year? I know I’m out of contract and I know I’m not playing regularly.’

“I just wanted a bit of honesty. He basically said to me in October, ‘get your agent to start looking for another club’.

“That doesn’t mean you’re not in my plans or he isn’t going to use me. Four days later he brought me on at Old Trafford and I scored the equaliser and I think that shows what type of person Jurgen is. He’s very honest.

“He said to me that I deserve to be playing more and I deserve more game time. He couldn’t offer that to me so from then I had his blessing the club’s blessing to give my agent the go-ahead to speak to other clubs about next season, which is now this season.”

There are very few players with whom Klopp has had a poor relationship at Anfield and it’s clear that he respects everyone who pulls on the red jersey.

And Lallana, who won the Premier League and Champions League during his time with the Reds, is obviously very appreciative for how his spell with Liverpool ended.

