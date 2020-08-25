Adam Idah celebrates first Ireland call-up with sublime goal

Adam Idah wasted no time in reminding supporters why he deserves a place in Stephen Kenny’s first Ireland squad.

Hours after his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad, Adam Idah lined out for Norwich in a pre-season friendly against German third-tier side SC Verl.

Shortly after Kieran Dowell gave the Canaries an early lead, he sent a glorious ball into the Verl box and Idah made no mistake with the finish that could easily have been squandered.

After pulling away from his marker, Idah found the space he needed and reached out his right leg to connect with the cross on the volley, guiding the ball into the corner of the Verl net.

Dowell ➡️ Idah Our second was a peach! ✊#CityOnTour 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/qKpMoX8LKM — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2020

Idah, 19, has enjoyed something of a breakthrough season with Norwich and his progress has been rewarded by the new Republic of Ireland manager with a call-up for the upcoming Uefa Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Cork’s Idah has represented Ireland at underage level, from U16 all the way up to U21.

“Adam has been quite prolific for Ireland coming through the age groups,” Kenny explained when asked why he feels that now is the time to bring the Canaries forward into the senior set-up.

“He’s got a lot of characteristics of a centre-forward. He can play with his back to goal – we haven’t had many players over the years for Ireland who could play with their back to goal and be genuinely quick, and he’s got genuine pace.

“If you go through our list of strikers over the years, we’ve had bigger lads who were good with their backs to goal, but not necessarily quick.

“He’s still only learning the game – he has a 2001 birth date, he’s still eligible for Under-19s. He’s shown a lot of potential and has all the attributes to be a really good centre-forward. Hopefully he can continue his rate of progress.”

