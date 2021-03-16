Aberdeen chairman reveals advice from Alex Ferguson about next manager

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed that Alex Ferguson reached out to him to offer him advice on the club’s next managerial appointment.

Aberdeen are on the lookout for a new manager after Derek McInnes’ eight-year spell in charge of the Dons came to an end last week.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass has emerged as a frontrunner to take over at Pittodrie, with suggestions that he could sign up Celtic captain Scott Brown as a player-assistant next season.

🆕 | Chairman @CormackDavie has given an update on the search for a new manager and more. Watch the interview on YouTube from 11am by clicking below ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 16, 2021

While the process continues to find McInnes’ replacement, club chairman Dave Cormack revealed a conversation with Alex Ferguson last week on the importance of aiming big.

“Sir Alex Ferguson called me on Friday and he reminded me that Aberdeen Football Club is the hardest club to be manager of outside Celtic and Rangers,” Cormack said, via Daily Record.

“I agreed with him. It’s a prestigious position for anyone.

“He said find a coach that you can work with, someone who will go to Glasgow and aim to beat Celtic and Rangers.

“Don’t look for second-best as far as that goes.”

Ferguson, who managed Aberdeen between 1978 and 1986, has made himself available for advice whenever the club requires it.

Cormack appreciated Ferguson’s gesture and agrees with the 79-year-old’s opinion that the incoming manager should remain faithful to the club’s tradition and playing philosophy.

He continued: “It was really nice of Sir Alex and he said to me ‘listen Dave, as you look forward and make the appointment, the relationship between chairman and manager is critical. Pick someone who is the right person for you to work with and for the club.’

“He reminded me we’ve got a clear strategy of how we want to play.

“He reminded me Neil Simpson (caretaker coach) is a great asset and suggested he be involved with the first-team, as he’s a winner through and through.

“He epitomises what it is to be an Aberdeen player.”

