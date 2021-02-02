Aaron Connolly deletes social media accounts after abuse for Spurs miss

Aaron Connolly has deleted his social media accounts after being inundated with criticism online for his late miss against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion earned all three points with Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Spurs but Aaron Connolly missed the opportunity to provide the hosts with some breathing room after failing to find the net from close range.

Connolly received a considerable amount of abuse online for the miss, prompting the Irish forward to distance himself from social media by deactivating his accounts.

Connolly, who only turned 21 last week, is known to come down hard on himself for sub-par performances and The Athletic reports that a member of staff at Brighton reached out to the young forward to make sure he was OK after the miss against Spurs.

The Irishman burst on to the Premier League scene with a brace on his full league debut for the Seagulls in 2019 but he has struggled to recapture such clinical finishing ever since.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has backed Connolly to come good after just two goals from the youngster so far this season.

“He is a young player — when he scored those goals, he was 19 years old,” Potter said last week. “Sometimes you hit the ground running and everything goes really well for you.

“The key — especially to sustaining a career at this level — is to do it week in, week out, and that is the challenge: to help the players do that.

“He has got some really good attributes. He is exciting and we believe in him, but at the same time, he is young and learning to be a Premier League player, a Premier League goalscorer. He has been a little bit unlucky with injuries and one or two things, but that is part of life as a footballer.”

Connolly has endured an unfortunate campaign for club and country, having been ruled out of last October’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia due to a Covid-19 mix-up.

