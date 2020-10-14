Aaron Connolly claims he is too selfish after Ireland’s defeat to Finland

Aaron Connolly claims he cost the Republic of Ireland dearly against Finland on Wednesday night.

Coming back into the side after last week’s Covid-19 confusion, Aaron Connolly was one of Ireland’s better performers despite the fact that Stephen Kenny’s side yet again couldn’t find the net.

After falling to a late defeat to Finland in the Uefa Nations League, Connolly held his hands up and insisted he had to do better after he failed to play in teammate Daryl Horgan, who was arguably in a better position to open the scoring.

In his post-match interview, Brighton striker Connolly did not hold back with his assessment of his own performance.

“[I was] selfish at times,” Connolly told Sky Sports. “I probably should have squared one to Daryl instead of trying to go at a tighter angle and it’s those kind of moments that cost us the game.

“I need to start looking at that side of my game and just gain awareness. It’s cost us, I think.

“As a striker you need to be selfish but at times, you need to know when to shoot and when to pass. It’s just one of them where I thought the best thing to do was shoot.”

Connolly played no part in Ireland’s games against Slovakia and Wales in order to observe Covid-19 protocols but the forward was subsequently allowed to rejoin the squad.

His absence for the Euro qualifier against Slovakia, in particular, remains a source of much frustration for Connolly.

“Frustrating,” Connolly said when asked to sum up the last week. “That’s all I can say.

“If they’re the rules in the UK then I played a game 1.9m away from someone who ended up with a false positive. I don’t want to go into it too much.

“But to miss a game like that, I might never get the chance to play in a game like that again so it’s frustrating. I can’t actually put into words how frustrating it is.”

