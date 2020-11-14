Aaron Connolly hits out at reporter for questioning his ability to keep fit

Aaron Connolly has dismissed claims that he is injury prone by hitting out at a report calling his future into question.

In what came as unfortunate news for both the Republic of Ireland and Aaron Connolly earlier this week, the energetic forward was ruled out of the international break when he suffered a minor hamstring injury after joining up with the national team.

Despite impressing for Brighton & Hove Albion, a report in local publication Sussex Live questioned Connolly’s ability to keep fit for sustained periods of time.

Connolly, who missed the crucial European Championship qualifier against Slovakia in the previous international break due to a Covid-19 mixup, laughed off the article.

😂😂😂 one of the worst articles I’ve seen in a long time https://t.co/s0epYO6sJM — Aaron Connolly (@AaronConnolly_9) November 14, 2020

Connolly’s performances for the Seagulls this season have earned him plenty of plaudits but he is yet to properly gather momentum with Ireland due to some bad luck in recent months.

New national team manager Stephen Kenny echoed Connolly’s frustration with the unfortunate circumstances that ruled him out of featuring in Ireland’s recent games.

“It is very frustrating. Aaron will be a terrific player for us, for Ireland,” Kenny said in his pre-match press conference before Thursday’s friendly with England.

“The frustrating part of Aaron’s injury is that he’ll only be ruled out for ten days. It just so happens that we have three games in that period.

“It’s a very minor, grade 1, hamstring strain that will only rule him out for a short period.

“It was just a deceleration in a training game, and it’s just very unfortunate for Aaron.”

READ NEXT – The Ireland XI Stephen Kenny should start against Wales

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, brighton & hove albion, Republic of Ireland