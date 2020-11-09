Aaron Connolly frustrated by reaction to Covid-19 mixup on plane to Slovakia

Aaron Connolly is clearly sick of being asked about the Covid-19 confusion that ruled him out of last month’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

After being identified as a close contact to a member of the FAI staff who seemingly tested positive for Covid-19, Aaron Connolly missed the match that brought an end to the Republic of Ireland’s Euro hopes.

Connolly had moved seats on the flight to Bratislava, unknowingly making him a close contact to someone whose Covid-19 result was ultimately found to be a false positive.

The Brighton & Hove Albion forward was frustrated by the reaction to the mix-up that also ruled Adam Idah out and Connolly clearly wants to move on from the whole ordeal.

When asked if he regretted switching seats, Connolly said: “No and it’s frustrating when people say that.

“I left my seat but I didn’t know I was going to sit beside someone who had a positive test. I could have stayed in my seat and someone beside me could have had it and I would have got away with it as I’d moved down the back.

“To see stuff like that is frustrating, even on social media. I don’t look back and think, ‘I wish I had sat there’. It happened and I’ve moved on.”

Rather than dwell on the incident, Connolly is eager to focus on the upcoming international break which will see Ireland play England in a friendly on Thursday before Uefa Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria.

“It was tough obviously, like I’ve said, at 20 years of age I might never get that chance for my country to play in such a big game to get to a tournament,” Connolly explained.

“It was obviously frustrating and to find out after that it was a false positive as well was a bit gutting but that is last month and it’s all about these three games.”

