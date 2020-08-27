Aaron Connolly has come in for considerable praise from strike partner Neal Maupay.

Maupay has admitted that he has been impressed by the confidence displayed by Aaron Connolly in a breakthrough season for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Connolly made 24 Premier League appearances for Brighton last term, scoring three goals in the process, and a bright future is expected for the Galway man.

Before turning 20 at the turn of the year, Connolly scored his first two Premier League goals in the Seagulls’ 3-0 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur and Maupay believes that the Irishman’s goal celebration – when Connolly spread his arms as if to announce himself to the world – sums him up as a player.

Discussing Connolly, Maupay said: “Aaron is a young player and he is learning. It was his first season in the Premier League, but he has got really good qualities. I like him because he has such a high confidence in himself.

“In training every day he scores goals, he’s not shy to shoot, tackle and compete. We have a really good relationship and at the end of training we do finishing drills together. Everyone likes him because he’s always smiling.

“His celebration sums him up really well. He has confidence in himself and as a striker you need that. He knows how to score goals. When he did that celebration when he scored against Spurs he was kind of saying ‘you know who I am now, I’m Aaron Connolly’. It was brilliant.

“Everyone was so pleased for him. I remember my first goal which was amazing and he got two which he will remember for the rest of his life. He’s been scoring goals his whole career so he knows what he is doing.”

Connolly was included in Stephen Kenny’s first Ireland squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

