Aaron Connolly sanctioned by Brighton for Covid-19 breach

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has revealed that Aaron Connolly is in the process of being sanctioned for breaching the club’s Covid-19 protocols.

It was reported last weekend that Aaron Connolly invited a woman to a house at which he was staying, which was in clear breach of Brighton’s Covid-19 protocols.

Brighton boss Graham Potter insisted that the Connolly situation is being dealt with in-house after confirming that the Irish forward had “made a mistake.”

“It’s something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it,” Potter told reporters on Thursday.

“Clearly a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn’t be doing.

“Aaron’s made a mistake, we’ve dealt with that and we have to move on. He’s a human being. These things happen.

“Clearly it’s not something we’re happy about, but it’s been dealt with.”

Connolly has been unavailable for selection in recent weeks due to a cracked rib but Potter remains optimistic that the 21-year-old will be back to full fitness sooner than anticipated.

Connolly has returned to training ahead of the Seagulls’ clash with Newcastle on Saturday night but Potter will wait until Friday to decide whether or not to include the Galway man in his squad.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny named Connolly in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg.

Squad announced for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers 29-player squad named for the three matches with first senior call-up for Gavin Bazunu 👏 24/03 | 🇷🇸 v 🇮🇪

27/03 | 🇮🇪 v 🇱🇺

30/03 | 🇶🇦 v 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JMJN0VNsGo — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 18, 2021

Connolly is expected to join up with his international teammates next week as Kenny looks for his first win as Irish boss.

“I think Aaron Connolly will be okay,” Kenny said.

“He has had a fractured rib, but he has resumed training and we are hopeful we will have him next week.”

READ NEXT – How close Graeme Souness came to replacing Alex Ferguson at Man United

Read More About: Aaron Connolly, brighton