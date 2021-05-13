Max Allegri is believed to currently be on the shortlist.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to quit Real Madrid at the end of the season, as club president Florentino Perez lines up two potential replacements.

Zidane’s Real side were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Chelsea, leading to speculation about the Frenchman’s future at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Perez could part ways with his manager at the end of the season, irrespective if Los Blancos go on and win La Liga.

They currently trail leaders, and local rivals, Atletico Madrid by five points, although they do have a game in hand on Thursday.

If Zidane was to retain the league, he would become the first Madrid manager to do so since Leo Beenhacker, who won three-in-a-row in the late 1980s.

However, even if he was to emulate Beenhacker, it would not be enough to keep him at the club.

Zinedine Zidane reportedly frustrated with Real Madrid.

The report claims the former France midfielder is fed up with his role at the club and is set to walk away at the end of the campaign, similar to what he did in 2018 after winning a third Champions League in succession.

Zidane is said to be frustrated with his position and the club’s inability to land Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, whom has long been targeted by the manager.

It is believed that Perez would be open to promoting club legend Raul Gonzalez, as he has been managing the club’s reserve Castilla side.

This would mean Gonzalez would follow in Zidane’s footsteps, after the 48-year-old took the top job in 2016.

Former Juventus manager Max Allegri is also reportedly on Perez’s shortlist of replacements.

Zinedine Zidane’s potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

If Zidane was to leave Real Madrid, this could mean an unlikely reunion with former star player Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Old Lady have struggled in Serie A this season, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the Last-16 stage by FC Porto.

If the Turin club were to part ways with former player and now manager Andrea Pirlo, this could pay the way for Zidane to return to the club.

During his time at Juventus, Zidane played 214 matches between 1996 and 2001, scoring 31 goals and winning two Serie A titles, reaching two Champions League finals in the process.

