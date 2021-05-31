“They have forgotten everything we built each day.”

Zinedine Zidane has criticised Real Madrid after stepping down as manager, in an open letter to all club supporters.

The Bernabeu legend quit his role as manager for the second time in three years after making a sensational return to the club in 2019.

The former French midfielder has remained silent since leaving the role, but wrote an open letter to Real Madrid fans, which was published in AS.

“I’m going, but I’m not jumping ship, nor am I tired of coaching,” Zidane wrote in the letter.

“In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different.

“I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term. I understand football and I know the demands of a club like Real Madrid. I know when you don’t win, you have to leave.”

During his time at the club, over two spells in charge, Zidane won three Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and two Fifa Club World Cups.

However, Zidane believes he didn’t receive the backing in his second spell he felt he required to achieve further success at the club.

Zizou also felt that his work as a man-manager within the squad wasn’t full appreciated by Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board considering when he took over in March 2019 for the second time, the club had already hired and fired two managers that season.

“I understand football and know the demands of a club like Real Madrid, I know that when you don’t win things you have to leave,” Zidane added.

“But here they have forgotten something very important, they have forgotten everything we built each day, everything I contributed to the relationship with the players, with the 150 people who work with and around the team.

“I’m a natural winner and I was here to win trophies but beyond that you have human beings, emotions and life and I got the impression that these things were not being appreciated, and people forgot that’s how you maintain the dynamic of a great club.

“I even felt in a certain way that I was being reproached.”

