Zinedine Zidane reportedly in line for reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly in line for a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, should Andrea Pirlo lose his job at the end of the season.

Zidane had previously been linked with a move to Turin back in 2019.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus midfielder has a clause in his current contract which allows him to leave Real Madrid if he so wishes.

Zidane’s side were beaten 3-1 on aggregate against Chelsea in their Champions League semi-final clash.

However, they are still in contention for the LaLiga title, currently sitting three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and one behind Barcelona at the time of writing.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus are looking to bring in Zidane at the end of the season, as a direct replacement for Pirlo.

Zidane played 214 matches for Juventus between 1996 and 2001, scoring 31 goals and winning two Serie A titles. He also reached two Champions League finals with the Old Lady.

The 48-year-old is currently on £10.5 million per season with Real Madrid and would be forced to take a pay-cut at Juventus, who will reportedly offer £6.5 million plus bonuses.

Juventus have endured a difficult season under Pirlo, losing their league title to Inter Milan. They were also knocked out at the Champions League at the last-16 stage by FC Porto.

Zidane was keen to stress that he wants to finish this season’s league campaign before deciding his future at Madrid.

“Let’s just finish this season. What I will say is that I’ll make things easy for the club, always, because they’ve always given me everything,” Zidane said in Saturday’s press conference.

“Everyone does their job. I don’t think about criticism. Am I responsible? Sure. When we win I have part of that responsibility and when we lose too. I don’t know if I’m the right one or not, but at the moment I’m the Real Madrid coach.

“I’ll make things very easy, but right now we are all focused on the four remaining games and ending the season well. That’s what motivates me. All the rest is just talk.

“I do not want to give problems to the club. It is what I said before. I focus on what we have tomorrow.”

