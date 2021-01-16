Ireland Under-21 winger Zack Elbouzedi joins Bolton Wanderers on loan

”I’m 22 now and I just want to play regular football. I’m really eager to get going for Bolton Wanderers.”
Ireland Under 21 winger Zack Elbouzedi has completed a loan move to League Two side Bolton Wanderers from League One table-toppers Lincoln City.
High-flying Lincoln City sit top of League One, four points clear of Hull City who have a game in hand.
Elbouzedi joined the Imps from League of Ireland side Waterford United last January but has struggled for game-time this season, making only two league appearances, both as a substitute.
However, the 22-year-old has shown glimpses of what he can do, contributing two goals and two assists in three EFL Trophy games this season.
The Dublin-born midfielder has represented Ireland at Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under 21 level.
He has earned 10 Under-21 caps, scoring three goals.
“Everybody knows the size of this club and I’m delighted to be here,” Elbouzedi told bwfc.co.uk.
“Hopefully, I can come here, play some games and help the club to progress.
”I’m 22 now and I just want to play regular football. I’m really eager to get going for Bolton Wanderers.”
Bolton manager
Bolton Wanderers currently lie 17th in the League Two table, seven points off a playoff spot.
Manager Ian Evatt was full of praise for the former Elgin City player, understanding how difficult a situation he has found himself in due to Lincoln’s incredible season so far.
“Zack is a player who I have monitored for a good length of time,” Evatt said
“Lincoln are currently flying at the moment and have some very good players in his position.
“As a result of their form, Zack has struggled for game time.”
The former Barrow manager also commended Elbouzedi on his “electric pace” and believes he has the ability to be a “match winner” for the Trotters.
“He’s a player with electric pace, is a match winner and gives us more options in the forward area of the pitch,” he added.
The loan move will last until the end of the season.
