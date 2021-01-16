 Close sidebar

Ireland Under-21 winger Zack Elbouzedi joins Bolton Wanderers on loan

by Daniel Hussey
Ireland Under 21 winger Zack Elbouzedi has completed a loan move to League Two side Bolton Wanderers from League One table-toppers Lincoln City.

High-flying Lincoln City sit top of League One, four points clear of Hull City who have a game in hand.

Elbouzedi joined the Imps from League of Ireland side Waterford United last January but has struggled for game-time this season, making only two league appearances, both as a substitute.

However, the 22-year-old has shown glimpses of what he can do, contributing two goals and two assists in three EFL Trophy games this season.

The Dublin-born midfielder has represented Ireland at Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under 21 level.

He has earned 10 Under-21 caps, scoring three goals.

“Everybody knows the size of this club and I’m delighted to be here,” Elbouzedi told bwfc.co.uk.

“Hopefully, I can come here, play some games and help the club to progress.

”I’m 22 now and I just want to play regular football. I’m really eager to get going for Bolton Wanderers.”

Bolton Wanderers currently lie 17th in the League Two table, seven points off a playoff spot.

Manager Ian Evatt was full of praise for the former Elgin City player, understanding how difficult a situation he has found himself in due to Lincoln’s incredible season so far.

“Zack is a player who I have monitored for a good length of time,” Evatt said

“Lincoln are currently flying at the moment and have some very good players in his position.

“As a result of their form, Zack has struggled for game time.”

The former Barrow manager also commended Elbouzedi on his “electric pace” and believes he has the ability to be a “match winner” for the Trotters.

“He’s a player with electric pace, is a match winner and gives us more options in the forward area of the pitch,” he added.

The loan move will last until the end of the season.

