Xavi picks out who he thinks should be the next Barcelona manager

Barcelona legend Xavi believes Germany boss Joachim Low is a good fit to be the club’s next manager – saying his style of football would work well at the Camp Nou.

Low will stand down from his role as Germany manager at the end of Euro 2020 after 15 years in charge of the national team.

Xavi himself is currently managing Qatar side Al-Sadd Sports Club but the former Barcelona midfielder has been linked several times with a move back to his native country.

However, the 41-year-old thinks “luxury coach” Low would be a great fit at the La Liga side, given the attacking football his teams usually play.

“He was a luxury coach,” Xavi told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“He wanted spectacle, attacking football, and then he became world champion with it.

“Germany have developed a different understanding of football that reminds me a lot of what I know from Spain and Barcelona.

“[He would be a good fit at Barcelona] because of his way of understanding the game and because of his personality.”

Low has been linked with a move to Spain before, with rivals Real Madrid having previously been believed to have looked at bringing in the German.

He is reportedly taking Spanish lessons ahead of finishing up with Germany so a move to Spain is thought to be his first preference.

Barcelona themselves are currently second in La Liga, four points behind Atletico Madrid and two ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

However, they did crash out of the Champions League against French champions Paris Saint-Germain and current coach Ronald Koeman is still thought to be under pressure in his role.

The former Everton manager has won 29 of his first 43 games in charge and has a contract that runs until 2022.

