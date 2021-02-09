William Saliba not happy about Mikel Arteta’s early judgement

Share and Enjoy !

William Saliba has spoken out about his frustration at his lack of game time at Arsenal, saying Mikel Arteta judged him on two-and-a-half games.

In July 2019, Arsenal signed Saliba from Saint-Etienne on a long-term contract for a fee in the region of £27 million before spending the following season back on loan at the Ligue 1 club.

However, Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager halfway through that season and, since returning from his loan spell, Saliba found himself out of favour with the Arsenal manager.

In January he moved back to France on loan, this time with Nice and has impressed in his seven matches so far.

“It is clear that so much has changed in the last year,” Saliba told RMC.

“When I saw that the coach changed a lot changed for me too. In this year there has been a lot of change.

“He judged me on two-and-a-half matches. I would have liked for him to play me more. But he told me I wasn’t ready.

“I was waiting for him to give me a chance, but football is like that.”

Nevertheless, Arteta made the decision not to include the 19-year-old in Arsenal’s Europa League squad, which led to his move back to France.

Saliba has impressed during his his Ligue 1 return and was named Nice’s player of the month for January.

“When I initially came to Arsenal the league looked very good so I showed up to training and wanted to train on my own to show the coach I was ready,” Saliba continued.

“I am happy now, I want to play for Nice. The idea when you’re part of a team is a better feeling for me.”

