West Ham United are reportedly resigned to not signing Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal as there has been “no contact” between the two Premier League clubs.

The Hammers secured Europa League football next season after a consistent campaign, helped by Lingard contributing crucial goals during the second-half of the season.

The 28-year-old winger scored nine goals and made three assists in 16 Premier League games for his new club, and David Moyes and the club’s owners are keen to get a permanent transfer deal across the line this summer.

Lingard’s goals have helped fire him back into Gareth Southgate’s England plans and he is expected to be in the Euro 2020 squad when it is announced.

However, according to The Sun, there has been no contact at all between West Ham and Man United regarding a permanent deal.

This is despite the fact that the Hammers have made it clear they would like to sign Lingard on a long-term deal.

The England international has one year left on his United contract, meaning that even if United were happy to cash in on their asset, they would only be looking at a small amount of money in return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club were happy to see Lingard go out on loan in order to get valuable game-time with another club in the division.

Nevertheless, he remains part of their long-term plans and his recent spell has only confirmed to them that he is a quality player.

It would be no surprise then if Solskjaer makes the United academy graduate part of his first-team plans next season, as the Europa League finalists attempt to make a Premier League title bid next season.

That Europa League final is against Villarreal on Wednesday and a victory would secure the Norwegian his first trophy as United boss and the club’s first since Jose Mourinho won the same title in 2017.

