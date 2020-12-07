Wayne Rooney condemns Millwall fans booing team taking the knee

Wayne Rooney has condemned the booing from Millwall supporters on Saturday. Both Derby and Millwall players took the knee before kick-off.

Millwall and Derby players, along with most clubs in England, took the knee in support of anti-racism. The Millwall fans, who were allowed into the ground, made their feelings felt.

The Derby interim manager didn’t hold back in his Twitter statement yesterday.

“Yesterday I witnessed disgraceful and mindless behaviour by a large section of Millwall supporters in the stadium.

“Prior to the match we were aware of the possibility of a planned disruptive response during the taking of the knee in support of the BLM campaign, but nothing prepared us for what we heard.”

Rooney was proud of his players for not letting the booing affect their sign of solidarity with anti-racism.

“I was proud of my players and staff for not letting the fans deter them from continuing to present a positive and important message that taking the knee immediately before a game sends. The professionalism of the players on both sides throughout the game was a credit to our profession, after such an incident.”

The former Manchester United forward made it clear that both he and the club represent people from all sectors.

“On behalf of Derby County Football Club, I want it to be clear to everyone associated with the club that we represent all sectors of our community regardless of colour, gender, or sexuality.

“Fans being allowed back into stadiums is vital for the wellbeing of everybody involved in our sport from fans to players to chairmen to owners.

“It is therefore really important that the vast majority of us show respect and support of each other and do not tolerate or accept the actions of a mindless few.”

On the contrary, Gary Rowett stated that Millwall will not be taking the knee going forward. They will join clubs like QPR who have decided to show their anti-racism support in other ways.

“Moving forward, like a lot of clubs have done, they’d prefer not to take the knee and enact change – do something positive about it. They feel that gesture has been empty and not doing something about it,” Rowett said.

Derby won the game 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Jason Knight. Rooney was full of praise for the Irish midfielder after the game.

